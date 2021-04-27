Agriculture Extrication Training held in Newark Valley

On April 10 and 11, several local fire departments worked with Task Force One at the Newark Valley Fire Department Training Grounds to complete Agriculture Extrication Training.

Four Newark Valley High School students were among the 35 volunteer firefighters who participated. Senior Gabriel Armstrong, a Richford Volunteer Firefighter, joined fellow Newark Valley Volunteer Firefighters Junior Montana Wallace and Sophomores Ryan Hoyt and Keegan Mellem.

“These junior members enrolled in an advanced agriculture extrication class and worked hard both days alongside experienced members, learning new skills for their toolbox of knowledge,” said Erik Vergason, Newark Valley Fire chief.

He added, “They took the skills they learned Saturday and really put them to work Sunday, showing what they could do. I am very proud of these young men for stepping up and serving their community at a young age.”