True Freedom Comes From Christ

[By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church]

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our great nation, let’s not forget how important truth is in our lives. While “great” is a personal opinion, I can honestly say that my travels, especially to India and Peru this year, have made me even more convinced of our nation’s greatness.

One of the things that makes our country special is its freedom. It’s important to remember that freedom isn’t just given to us; it comes with a price.

Also, about 2,000 years ago, Jesus Christ said that truth is the key to true freedom. As John 8:32 (NLT) puts it, “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” We all love freedom! “Freedom to do, believe, and be whatever we want. Freedom to make good choices or bad choices. However, it’s worth pointing out that these freedoms don’t directly help us with our spiritual lives. That’s exactly what Jesus was talking about when he said those words.

This brings us to the intriguing question of truth, which Jesus famously declared “sets us free.” The topic of “What Is Truth?” is often a source of debate. When you’re in a group discussion and a particular subject comes up, it’s usually a sign that things might get a bit heated. This is especially true when it comes to truth, as the conversation often shifts to “Whose truth?” or “Is there absolute truth?” or “Where do you find truth?” Once these questions are asked, the discussion can become tough because if there’s no absolute truth and everyone has their own version, we’re stuck.

If there’s no absolute truth, then society can’t exist, as the laws would be up for debate and based on individual beliefs. So, there must be absolute truth, and Jesus has shared it with us. He said these words while praying to his Father: John 17:17 (NLT) “Make them holy by your truth; teach them your word, which is truth.” Also, Jesus said this: John 14:6 (NLT) “Jesus told him, I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”

To be truly free—free from the burden and filth of sin, free from the consequences of sin (death and hell), free to live your life knowing that it brings joy to God the Father—you must know THE TRUTH, who is Jesus Christ.

Jesus is God, the Son. He died on the cross for the sins of the world. You can know Him personally by confessing your sin, believing that He died for you on the cross, and by confessing Him as your Lord. And when you do, true freedom will come into your soul like a flood. I pray that everyone who reads this article will make this decision so that true freedom can be enjoyed.