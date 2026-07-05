[By Kim Rudin]

As we celebrate now – Two Hundred Fifty Years,

Let us renew our trust in God, who always hears.

He is waiting for us to call upon His name.

If America will trust in Him, we’ll not be the same.

God has greatly blessed us in the past;

We’ve taken for granted the only trust that lasts.

Wake up, Americans; look all about.

See where our trust has now turned to doubt.

We’ve placed our reliance upon mere mortal man;

We’ve turned from God – violating His great plan.

Plans of prosperity, harmony, and peace –

Come to the nation whose trust does not cease.

Trust in God, who can make all things new,

For He alone knows just what to do.

If we will humble ourselves before Him today,

He will hear us, listen, as we sincerely pray.

To trust in God may seem hard on our part,

Trust in Him, He designed from the very start.

There is still time to turn this great country around,

Trust in God again – His blessings will be found.

If we will trust in God:

He promises to heal our land.

II Chronicles 7:14 “If My people, who are

called by MY name,

Shall humble themselves,

and pray,

and seek My face,

and turn from their wicked ways;

then I will hear from Heaven,

and will forgive their sin,

and will heal their land.”

‘God Bless America’

“IN GOD WE TRUST”