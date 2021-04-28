Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey there, my name is Poppy. I came here to Maddie’s Meadows in December of 2016 with my brother, Popsicle. We were both 4-months old. We were looking for a place because we didn’t have anywhere to go, and this kind man and his daughter helped us find this place.

I have adapted to this place a lot better than my brother. He still hides under the couch all the time. I, however, prefer inside the cupboard over where the refrigerator used to be. If I sit up there and meow incessantly to Nancy she gives me my food up there. It works for me.

I let her pet me, too. I don’t really know why my brother is so afraid. Nancy treats us well and we have a warm place to stay. There are a lot of other cats here but for the most part we all get along. It is not a bad place to be.

In the picture I am on the top rung of a six-foot ladder. I also eat here sometimes. I do not have any fear of heights. The ladder is leaning against a 6-bay wall unit of cages, and some of us cats get up on top to hang out. None of us cats have to be in cages but some like being in the cages. It’s like our own little private space. The doors are not closed. We are happy here, no matter what my brother might say.

If you would like to help Nancy take care of all of us you could send your donations to Maddies Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827 or you could donate electronically, via Paypal, to nancyturner777@hotmail.com. She also has a gift basket raffle going on down at Hair Design, located at 36 Lake St. in Owego, until May 7, and just in time for Mother’s Day. Check it out!