Stray Haven Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Riley; I thought you might want to know the most important reasons to adopt me. One, I’m really pretty. Two, I’m really good with my sniffer. If you need someone to find a pretzel you dropped in the couch, I’ve got it handled.

I’m older than a lot of my canine friends here at the shelter, going on five whole years on this planet, or at least that’s the vet’s best guess. See, I was living down south when my sniffer got the best of me. I was tracking something pretty good smellin’ when these rescuers found me. Now normally I would be irritated to be interrupted, but these people, they had some real good snacks.

Nobody at either shelter can understand what I’m saying, so I can’t begin to explain to them exactly how I feel about kids, cats, dogs, and anything else. What I have been able to convey is that if my sniffer is busy, then I’m usually pretty happy.

The adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at their clinic.

The adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90 and include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. These are their current hours.

You can also view adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them for to schedule an appointment at their affordable spay / neuter clinic by calling them at (607) 565-2859.