R&C Auto contest to give away an oil change for mom!

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and R&C Auto Repair, LLC, located in Owego is hosting a drawing and will award four moms with a free oil change. All you have to do is send in a letter to tell them why your mom, step mom, grandma, or just someone special that is like a mom rocks!

To enter, send a letter and let them know to R&C Auto Repair, LLC, 2100 State Route 17C, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email to inforcautorepair@gmail.com and you can earn a chance to win one of four oil changes.

R&C Auto will be drawing names on May 5 and announcing the winners on Facebook, so get your entry in soon! You can also drop by their Route 17C Owego location Tuesday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.