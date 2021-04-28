Readers’ Column for the week of April 25, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

The COVID vaccines used in the United States contain no live virus. Anyone who contracts the virus after getting their shot probably was exposed just before or after they went for the vaccine as it takes a short time for immunity to build up. You may want to take a chance that getting COVID won’t be any big deal for you, or you may want to read up a bit more and consider protecting yourself. It is not possible to become infected from the vaccine and the vaccine may save your life.

Sending thanks to the Berkshire road crew for working on Brown Road so quickly.

Dear person who wrote / called in regarding all the help wanted signs. Have you not run across the myriad of news articles on cable and in print as to the reason why we have this phenomenon – or at least asked a store manager/restaurant owner about what’s going on? It is because our politicians have seen fit to pay people more, out of tax revenue and all the Monopoly money they are printing, to stay home than what places, including the mighty Wal-Mart, can pay. There is no incentive for folks “getting off their duffs” and going to work when you get more of everything staying home watching Oprah. And we all have enabled these folks for years by no longer being scornful of out and out laziness. The politicians are out to make pets of as many people as possible in return for votes, since they themselves are too lazy to actually do some work and accomplish something constructive.

Coming to a location near you. Let Spencer be the first in Tioga County – a POT or marihuana Lounge. A nice relaxed setting with entertainment and light music. Relax and watch your troubles drift away in a puff of smoke. Watch for the Grand opening! PEACE!

Congratulations to the Owego Boys Varsity Soccer team on a winning season. You played an amazing game against Chenango Forks on Wednesday. And a special shout out to all of the seniors who will be leaving us this year. You faced a lot of obstacles since joining OFA soccer from the modified level on up (yearly coach changes). Even with a new coach being announced shortly before the start of the season, you persevered! What a fantastic group of boys! Go forth and continue to play your game.

It would be refreshing if our Tioga Arts Council would recognize April as poetry month and an opportunity to celebrate local poets.

Does anyone know a hairstylist that sells human wigs? If so, could you leave a message in next week’s paper?

I’m asking for all the ladies in the Tioga Central Fire Department area – would anyone out there want to start a ladies auxiliary for the fire department to help support them, be there after a fire, give them a place where they could come relax and talk things through after an accident or a fire? If anyone out there is interested, could you please respond to this column and maybe we could organize a meeting or something.

You say that COVID is over; no one is getting sick or dying. Prove it!

I saw in last week’s Pennysaver that Owego Apalachin was cutting music and art programs. I verified that, and that is a true statement because they are bringing on three more administrators. This is ridiculous! Get rid of the administrators. Bring back art and music. My understanding is if they get rid of art and music then the kids will sit in study halls. That is a waste of time. Get rid of the administrators!

National Political Viewpoints

Last week’s comment, “No government agency ever answers the Phone,” is only a small amount of the abuse dished out by unaccountable civil servants. Further, the IRS has for decades been fully aware that much or their correspondence is incomprehensible. Having received an incomprehensible letter from the IRS, I found that my only means of speaking with the IRS had to be through the office of Congressman Reed. The IRS point of contact was ignorant of the subject matter of the letter and too lazy to find someone who was. Her response was to hire a tax attorney, as if I was in litigation with the IRS, which I was not. I just finished doing the taxes for one of my children, who had earned $3,600 trading stock options. IRS written instructions provided a 45-step process to determine the applicable tax. It is time for everyone to take at least one dependent deduction for Biden’s illegal aliens flooding across the border. It is a very dangerous thing for our government to use technology to build an ever-greater fortress against serving the people they are supposed to serve. A Congressman should not be the gatekeeper for the IRS. New York State has adopted the same practices. Call State Senator Akshar for help with New York State.

We have Biden, the big unifier; I’ve never seen such violence in my life. I don’t think he knows the meaning of the word.

I do not recall Trump downplaying the virus. I seem to remember Pelosi and de Blasio telling everybody to get out and come to New York, come to China Town. It was Trump who put us on the path to the vaccine. What rock do you live under? I hope you’re glad that Biden is president because you’re going to need a lot of vaccines for all the illegal immigrants coming across that border that are bringing in the disease. I see no end in sight with Biden as our president. We need to elect a republican. Hopefully we will win back the senate in 2022 and the house majority, and we will have a wonderful republican president by 2024; then things will change for us if we can just hold out.

Boy I got to tell you, it does my heart good to see republicans like John Cornyn have to eat their words and start working with democrats. It just makes me laugh. People need to think about that.

Our sad, sad, country is going to ride this COVID thing right to the end. I just drove by Burger King, empty inside. Border is full, and Burger King is empty!

You want a king, not a president. You prefer to live in a dictatorship, not a democracy. You do not want equal rights and justice for all and yet you call yourself an American?

Remember when Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask on the hill to mock people wearing masks because of COVID. That was the worst behavior I have ever seen.

I think Biden should get rid of the head of the postal service. I think he’s still undermining the system, besides he’s incompetent. Get rid of him and bring on somebody new who’s not attached to Trump. The postal service can do better than him.

You know the thing of it is, it doesn’t matter any concession that Biden is willing to make to the republicans, because they don’t want to be happy. They’re not going to be happy, because they are arrogant and ignorant.

Dear members of congress, I don’t trust you and I didn’t vote for any of you, and you do not truthfully represent anyone except yourselves. You should all be fired. Do us all a favor and resign so we can start our government over again instead of giving it away like you are. — Studebaker Hawk

Wake up Americans! Your government no longer represents you. — Maltese Falcon