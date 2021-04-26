AMBA event taking place on May 15 in Owego

The NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is sponsoring their 49th Annual AMBA Wellness Program on Saturday, May 15, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Royal Order of the Moose Lodge, located on Route 17C West in Owego.

The AMBA Wellness program includes a panel of blood tests for Coronary disease, liver and kidney diseases, Anemia, and Diabetes. The cost for the program is $48, which includes the NYS Women Inc. sponsorship fee of $7.

Checks for the blood lab are to be made out to AMBA Wellness Program, and the $7 sponsor fee to NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter or cash.

The following optional tests are available for an additional fee and require a script from your physician; Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), TSH, Vitamin D, Hemoglobin A1C, Insure colon rectal kit.

Participants should contact their physician for permission to have test results sent to their office.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-234-8888 by Friday May 14.