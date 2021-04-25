Red Cross Blood Drive set for Tuesday in Owego

On Tuesday, April 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Owego Free Academy Class of 2021 will be volunteering to assist a Red Cross Blood Drive being held at the Owego Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.

As a special treat, Dunkin’ Donuts will be donating free refreshments for all donors. In addition, the Red Cross will be offering a free t-shirt to donors.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations have declined since the onset of the pandemic, creating an urgent need.

To sign up, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html for eligibility requirements.

Help out OFA’s Class of 2021 to have a successful blood drive, and #savealife.