Red Cross Blood Drive set for Tuesday in Owego

Red Cross Blood Drive set for Tuesday in OwegoPictured, Zach Miner and Wyatt Gunther help set up at a recent blood drive. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert April 25, 2021

On Tuesday, April 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Owego Free Academy Class of 2021 will be volunteering to assist a Red Cross Blood Drive being held at the Owego Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.

Red Cross Blood Drive set for Tuesday in Owego

Joanna Dyer, standing, along with several OFA Seniors, is pictured working the registration table at a recent blood drive. Provided photo.

As a special treat, Dunkin’ Donuts will be donating free refreshments for all donors. In addition, the Red Cross will be offering a free t-shirt to donors.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations have declined since the onset of the pandemic, creating an urgent need.

Red Cross Blood Drive set for Tuesday in Owego

Ellie Sherwood and Allison Fisher volunteer to help with snacks at a recent blood drive. Provided photo.

To sign up, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html for eligibility requirements.

Red Cross Blood Drive set for Tuesday in OwegoHelp out OFA’s Class of 2021 to have a successful blood drive, and #savealife. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Red Cross Blood Drive set for Tuesday in Owego"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*