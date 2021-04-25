Berkshire Fire District Long Range Planning Committee News

The Berkshire Fire District has established a Long-Range Planning Committee to help the District look at and evaluate Fire protection and Emergency Medical Services. Currently, the committee is establishing immediate needs of the District and looking for public input as to how the residents of Berkshire view the current services and what they would like the services to look like in five to 10 years. This input will help guide the Commissioners in decision making for the future.

A survey has been developed to provide feedback on this. Copies of the Survey will be available at the Firehouse during an Open House on April 25, from noon to 3 p.m., at various locations around the District, by emailing the District at berkshirefiredistrict.ny@gmail.com, and on Survey Monkey. Paper copies can be returned by mail to; Berkshire Fire District, P.O. Box 71, Berkshire, N.Y. 13736, by email to the above address, or dropped off at the Fire Station in the Drop Box next to the driveway. Surveys must be returned by May 15, 2021.