Depot Friday Night Series returns for 2024!

Heading into their 20th season, the Newark Valley Historical Society is proud to offer 13 Friday evenings of admission free entertainment at the Ray Shaver Lehigh Valley Depot, located in Newark Valley. The Depot Friday Night Series will kick off on the first Friday in June, and continue each Friday evening through the last Friday in August.

Starting the Series off on June 7 will be The TARPS, a fan favorite. The seven-piece rock and roll band hails from the Ithaca area, playing and singing music from the 50s through the 80s.

On June 14, Donna and the Country Mystics Band will liven up the Depot with classic Country songs from Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, and others. The Mystics involve the audience, which makes for a really fun evening.

The Little Big Band will come to the Depot on June 21. This seven-piece band is little in name, but play the music of the Big Band Era including swing, doo wop, and pop music.

This year they are adding a dance floor next to the Depot Stage Wagon for use. Admission to the Depot Friday night Series is free and open to the public. Refreshments are available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and entertainment begins at 7 p.m.

When the weather permits, programs will be outside on the Depot Stage Wagon, so bring a lawn chair and a couple of friends.

This project is made possible, in part, with public funds from the NYS Council on the ARTS’ Decentralization program, administered locally by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.