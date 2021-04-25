What’s Happening for the week of April 25, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL 25

Scalloped Ham and Potato Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Donations appreciated.

APRIL 26

Google Photos and Amazon Prime Photos Free Workshop, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

APRIL 28

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board of Directors Meeting, via zoom, 12:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. Zoom Meeting ID is https://us02web.zoom.us/i/82767928189?pwd=bjlxTnNkTm5rUIViVkJ3QIZmbUoyZz09, Meeting ID #827 6792 8189, Passcode is 865559. Contact Teresa Saraceno at (607) 687-8260 or email to saracenot@tiogacountyny.gov for more information.

APRIL 29

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 30

Introduction to Zoom Free Workshop, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

MAY 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a three-day supply of food.

Daffodil Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Candor Ball Park, 40 Spencer Ave., Candor. There will be local vendors, wine, cheese, live music, and food trucks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Candor EMS.

MAY 2

Owego Elks Emporium will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

MAY 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 5

The Owego Elks and Classy Glass By Anita is holding a fundraiser glass painting class for $15 at the lodge from 6 to 8 p.m. Call 697-0569 for more information.

MAY 6

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Tioga County Courthouse, Owego.

National Day of Prayer will be held at noon outside the Chemung County Courthouse, Lake Street, Elmira. Come and pray for our Nation.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

MAY 7

Smokey Legends Bar-B-Q takeout, 4 to 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.

MAY 8

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a three-day supply of food.

MAY 9

The Candor Emergency Squad Annual Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, drive thru pick up between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enter at the school entrance (follow signs) and exit on Academy Street. Dinners are $10.00 each and it is highly recommended you reserve your dinner early. You can call or email the office at 659-5529 or office@candorems.org or see one of the squad members.

MAY 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. Social distancing is observed and pick up is contact free. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

MAY 11

The Fifth Regular Meeting of 2021 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 13

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 14

The Owego Elks takeout Ham Dinner, pick-up from 5 to 6 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. This event will be by pre-order only with all orders due by Monday, May 10. Price for the meal will be $10 cash only. Orders can be placed by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039, via email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or via a message to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

MAY 15

The Tioga County Sportsmen (TCSA) is offering a Firearm safety and basic orientation Class, 9 a.m., TCSA Club House, 1141 Carmichael Rd., Owego. Call 687-3168 or email presidenttcsa@gmail.com for more information.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. Social distancing is practiced and pick up is contact free. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

Grandma’s Attic Rummage Sale, Chicken BBQ and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Masks and social distancing required.

AMBA Wellness Program, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Royal Order of the Moose Lodge, Route 17C West, Owego. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-234-8888 by May 14.

MAY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 21

17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m., Hollybrook Country Club, Spencer. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. The cost includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1 is $340 per team. For registration or more information, call 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

MAY 27

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 12

Community Yard and Craft Sale, Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. Little Meadows, Pa., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If interested in becoming a vendor, there will be tables / spaces available to rent at $20 for 6-foot and $25 for 8-foot. If interested in being a vendor, contact them for a registration form and / or more information by email to lmumcc175@gmail.com or call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or call Barb at (570) 395-3248. Registration and payment for tables is due by June 1. The rain date is June 19.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. To benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.