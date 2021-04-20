Unity Lifts People’s Spirits

Appreciating the value of each person and their unique contributions creates unity. In the beginning was Joy Zamoiski, who loved and began planting daffodils. Forty years later, over 42,000 golden daffodils were planted by the Zamoiski family at their country home in Candor, N.Y.

“Ten thousand saw I at a glance tossing their heads in sprightly dance. They fell upon that inward eye which is the bliss of solitude, and then my heart with pleasure fills, and dances with the Daffodils.” – William Wordsworth – 1770-1850. As an added note, April is National Poetry Month.

In memory of their mother, a garden spelling out ‘JOY’ was planted by the family in 2014, adding to the existing daffodil displays of LOVE, PEACE and WELCOME, uplifting all who came to view.

Each fall this close and loving family honors their mother’s vision, continuing a tradition of planting new bulbs, and each spring celebrates “Daffodil Daze” with the local community to enjoy this host of golden Daffodils. With the strength of unity, wonderful things can be achieved through teamwork, love and collaboration.

Unity grows with the willingness to work together to support and to give respect to others. After a year of living through a pandemic, we could use a little more positive energy to propel us towards the bright light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

An anonymous group known as Greeting Toronto is leaving sweet, positive hand-written notes around Toronto to lift people’s spirits and to spread love to anyone and everyone in the city. They have been placing notes in random places with sayings such as “I hope you have an amazing day,” “It’s okay not to be okay,” and “You are beautiful.”

The founder of this project explained, “While scrolling through social media, I came across a post speaking about the benefits that positive affirmations can have on our mindset. I decided to give it a try. As I began practicing saying kind and positive things to myself, I noticed instant changes in my overall mood.” Coming across these positive poster notes is bound to put a smile on one’s face, but the effects of positive affirmations regularly practiced are a healthy form of cleaning and strengthening a peaceful mind. The more self-affirming statements are repeated the more I, the thinking soul, accept them. Research shows the practice of positive affirmations can decrease health-deteriorating stress, improve academic achievement, bolster feelings of self-worth and help us to pause, to act, not react to negative situations.

Unity is built with a common goal of peace and a shared vision for the good of all. It is not necessary to search for peace. It is within. Our original state is one of peace.

Learn to be in charge of yourself and maintain your peace. Try this simple meditative practice: Center your awareness on your spiritual form – a tiny star-like point of light, seated in the middle of your forehead. As you detach, experience the difference between you, the Sparkling Star, and your body, the physical vehicle. Focus with a smile on your selected affirmation for the day.

Even a few moments of this regular practice will uplift the spirit and return you to your natural state of peace. Meditation is the best antivirus, as it protects our mind from viruses of grief, stress, pain, sorrow, and frustration.

Tiredness and irritability will vanish, and actions will be filled with love for self and others. Unity blossoms when life is greeted with enthusiasm and confidence by constantly remembering how cherished you are.

