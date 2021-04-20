Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 1, 2021, property located at 21 Sunset Rd., Town of Richford, from Kelly Starr and Martin Sullivan to Joseph Castelli for $330,000.

On April 1, 2021, property located at 9034 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Lillian Hoffmier to Charles and Misty Wheeland for $5,000.

On April 1, 2021, property located at 451 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from Kyle and Jessica Sorrensen to Jesse Baron and Laura McManus for $140,000.

On April 1, 2021, property located at Dean Creek Road, Town of Spencer, from Mark Balwierczak and Joseph Sierzant to Joseph and Sheryl Sierzant for $5,000.

On April 2, 2021, property located at Schumacher Road, Town of Candor, from Theresa Brown Ind. and As Trustee to Kathy Brady for $10,000.

On April 2, 2021, property located at 142-144 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Mathew Laba and Linda Hall to Colleen Bennett for $88,000.

On April 5, 2021, property located at 1690 Ford Rd., Town of Owego, from Roy Schumacher and Joan Paulhamus to Renate Flynn for $95,600.

On April 5, 2021, property located at 5240 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Nicole and Christopher Burnett to RAC Closing Services LLC for $265,500.

On April 5, 2021, property located at 1241 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Michael and Ellen Amato to Calecia and Jeffrey Mullen for $215,000.

On April 6, 2021, property located at 7 Old Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Clifford Thomas By Atty. In Fact and Clifford Thomas Jr. As Atty. In Fact to Becky Jordan for $118,000.

On April 6, 2021, property located at 15 Sunnyside Dr., Town of Owego, from Samuel Pierson and Sarah Arsonault to Jorge and Meghaan Velasco for $164,900.

On April 7, 2021, property located at Howe Road, Town of Richford, from William and Mary Oliver to Gregory and Heather Liske for $58,000.

On April 7, 2021, property located at 90 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Russell Gillette to Joel and Carrol Jocelyn for $110,000.

On April 7, 2021, property located at 70 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Kimberly and Scott Stermer to Mindy Cantrell for $152,128.