The Old Coot is corporate survey challenged

Most of today’s corporations are needy. Maybe it’s because they take the legal definition of a corporation (artificial person) too literally. Every purchase you make of their products or services, there they are, begging to know, “How did we do? How many stars do you give us? Take a short survey!”

It’s like dealing with eight-year-olds, who constantly yell, “Mom, watch this!” as they do a cartwheel, a belly flop into a pool or run across the yard.

For a kid, I get it, sort of. I don’t like it. It’s annoying after the first few “Moms watch this!” When I’m the “Mom” I try to limit begging to three. Even then, I succumb to “Just one more” and then stop watching. Some parents and grandparents don’t bring it to an end.

“We don’t want to hurt the child’s self-esteem.” Bull! At that point, all the kid should get credit for is being annoying.

The same is true with needy corporations, attacking us with a barrage of survey requests. The CEO’s running these companies read the results and use them to hammer their frontline employees, employees they hamstring with policies that can’t be broken, no matter how logical the customer’s request for a variance. If they asked customers how they like being constantly asked to “watch me,” they might stop the intrusion. They would do more for the sacred “bottom line” if they worked a shift in the call center or behind a checkout counter every once in a while.

If they did, maybe we wouldn’t have to weave our way through a phone queue to talk to a person and wait endlessly, listening to dreadful music designed to make us want to hang up. And, we wouldn’t have to stand in long lines to check out. That’s why it is so great to deal with small businesses; they know where their bread is buttered and make a point to be at or near the front line, making sure customers are well served.

Now that you’ve read this, how did I do? Would you take a few minutes to rate me? Did I earn 1 star, 2 stars, 3 stars, 4 stars or five?

