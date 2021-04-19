Rich Purtell announces run for Tioga County’s 3rd Legislative District

Rich Purtell, of Holmes Avenue in Apalachin, N.Y., and where he has resided for 29 of the last 33 years, will be campaigning on the Libertarian Party ballot line for the 3rd District of the Tioga County Legislature.

According to a press release received last week, Purtell explained that he has concerns with the ongoing effects of COVID-19 lockdown policies and will work to revitalize the county economy, coming out of the pandemic.

A particular concern is the county’s tax foreclosure policy, and Purtell wants to make sure that Tioga county residents have every chance at redemption for delinquent property taxes; if all fails and a foreclosure sale is necessary, then he wants all fines and fees involved in tax auctions kept minimal and surplus proceeds from a tax sale returned to the property owner.

Regarding the recent shift of recycling pickup to a private service, Purtell stated that he approves of this change as it makes residents more aware and engaged in fluctuations in supply and demand in the market for recycled materials. Rich has been a long-time advocate of Jones Act reform in the federal government, and this century old policy failure is a significant reason for the high shipping costs on scrap metal, glass, plastic, and other bulky, low value materials.

In a press release, Purtell stated, “Tioga County has the fortune of having two congressional districts, and residents should be imploring our congressional representatives for Jones Act reform, as this correction would greatly improve the handling practices for recyclable materials in the U.S.”