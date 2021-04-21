Local youth equestrian heads to Nationals

You could say that fourteen-year-old Jessica Baumbach is about to take one of the rides of her life.

Baumbach, of Owego, has qualified for the Inter Scholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) National Championship. The event is scheduled April 22-25 in Perry, Ga.

Baumbach, an eighth grader at Owego, is one of hundreds of the nation’s leading middle school and high school equestrians attending the competition at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Jessica’s mother, Chris, remarked, “It’s such a wonderful opportunity, and she is going to take everything she has learned to be her best,” adding, “Jessica is humble and focused, and she is proud of her accomplishments.”

To get to Nationals, Baumbach placed in Regionals, and then won first place at the Zone competition held on April 2 in Newburgh, N.Y. In addition to individual riding, Jessica also competed on a team.

At Nationals, Jessica will compete in the Future Intermediate Over Fences, the Two-Foot Individual Division.

Jessica has been riding for about eight years at Unity Stables (the former Southwind Stables), located at 3805 Mill St. in Binghamton, N.Y. Older sister Jillian is also a rider.

Jessica’s coach, Ashley Delaney, remarked, “It is a huge accomplishment to get to Nationals, and the level of competition is huge, too,” and added, “Jessica rode amazingly well at Regional’s and the Zone competition.”

Delaney has coached Jessica for about five years. A graduate of SUNY-Geneseo, Delaney participated in several competitions on the Equestrian team there.

At the national level, a rider’s skills are really put to the test. Interestingly, riders are furnished with an unfamiliar horse. This blind-draw format, according to the IEA, levels the playing field and, in turn, challenges riders to adapt quickly to their horse. This form of competition is similar to collegiate riding programs.

Delaney said Jessica is extremely dedicated to her sport, and where leading up to Nationals she has had extra lessons during the week, and is often at the stables five or six days a week. To prepare, Delaney has been selecting different horses for Jessica to practice with, and so that she is better prepared once she gets to the competition.

At Nationals, once Baumbach is introduced to the drawn horse, she will be given a brief warm-up period that will include a couple of fence jumps, and then offered a quick chat with her coach to discuss the horse and strategy. The actual competition, featuring a series of fence jumps, will last only about three minutes.

“It’s really the thrill of it all,” Delaney said, and explained that when Jessica is out on the horse, she can resort to her knowledge and “toolbox,” and then problem-solve her way through any difficulties.

Approaching its twentieth year, the IEA, a non-profit, was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition. Although COVID-19 poses a significant challenge, the IEA has been able to utilize safe practices to support riders and teams.

Prizes for winning riders vary, such as a saddle or other tack gear, and riders also have the chance to receive a scholarship.

Delaney shared that Jessica will ride on Saturday, April 24 between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A live stream of the event is being offered through the IEA website at www.rideiea.org.