Visions FCU accepting applications for its Financial Wellness Bootcamp Contest

Visions Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for its Financial Wellness Bootcamp Contest.

This unique contest provides Visions members with the opportunity to improve their personal finances while earning a chance to win $10,000. An internal panel of employees will review applications, and a total of four members will be selected to participate in the program.

Once in the program, they will start a nine-month, guided curriculum to help them reach their financial goals and one lucky participant will receive the grand prize. Contestants will meet monthly with a designated branch coach, engage with financial wellness resources, and even create monthly video diaries to track their progress.

“We hear stories every day from our members and employees like, ‘Oh man, I didn’t know that was possible,’” said Ty Muse, Visions’ president and CEO.

He added, “This program is designed to highlight what’s possible when someone creates a goal, works hard for it, and does it alongside a financial partner who truly cares for them. Winning $10,000 is great, but what we’re really trying to do here is inspire and teach people how to manage their finances in a long-term, sustainable manner.”

Applications are open through April 30, online only, at visionsfinancialwellnessbootcamp.com.