Upcoming Primary elections

Barton, Berkshire, Newark Valley and Owego will be holding Republican Primary elections on June 22 in what local officials say is of paramount importance. Bernadette M. Toombs and James C. E. Wahls, commissioners for the Tioga County Board of Elections, agreed that at the very least, any local election is as relevant as a federal one.

“Local elections are just as important as federal elections,” said Wahls.

“Probably even more,” added Toombs.

As a result, both Toombs and Wahls said it is of great importance that Tioga County residents take every opportunity they can to vote.

“(Local elections) are even more important than federal because it affects everyone in their own backyard,” said Toombs.

The following is a list of area residents running in the primary elections in Owego, Newark Valley, Berkshire, and Barton on June 22. Voting hours will run at select polling locations from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In Barton, Kevin Everly, Michael Rice, and Brandon Stanton are running for Councilman. Keith McFall and Michael Myers are running for Town Justice.

In Berkshire, Audrey Fields and Fraser Williams are running for Councilman. George Hoffmier Jr., Cole Liddington and William Spoonhower are running for Superintendent of Highways.

In Newark Valley, Lucy Johnson, Zebulun Patterson, and Joseph Tomazin Jr. are running for Councilman. Gary Stevens and Stephen Tennant are running for Superintendent of Highways.

In Owego, Paul Conti, Brian Harders, Michael Roberts, and Jason Weaver are running for Superintendent of Highways.

Winners of the primaries held on June 22 will move forward to the Nov. 2 General Election, where the following positions in Tioga are up for grabs.

Barton; Supervisor – 4 years, Town Justice – 4 years, and Councilman (x2) – 4 years.

Berkshire; Supervisor – 4 years, Town Clerk – 2 years, Councilman – 4 years, and Superintendent of Highways – 4 years.

Candor; Supervisor – 2 years, Town Clerk – 2 years, Councilman (x2) – 4 years, and Superintendent of Highways – 2 years.

Newark Valley; Supervisor – 4 years, Town Justice – 4 years, Councilman (x2) – 4 years, and Superintendent of Highways – 4 years.

Nichols; Supervisor – 4-year term, Town Clerk 2-year unexpired, and Councilman (x2) – 4-year term.

Owego; Supervisor – 4 years, Town Clerk – 4 years, Councilman (x2) – 4 years, and Superintendent of Highways – 4 years.

Richford; Supervisor – 2 years, Councilman (x2) – 4 years, and Superintendent of Highways – 4 years.

Spencer; Supervisor – 2 years, Town Clerk – 4 years, Councilman (x2) – 4 years, and Superintendent of Highways – 4 years.

Tioga; Supervisor – 2 years, Town Clerk – 2 years, Councilman (x2) – 4 years, and Superintendent of Highways – 2 years.

For more information on polling locations or early voting, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/.

Any registered voter in Tioga County that is interested in serving as an Election Inspector should send their contact information to Votetioga@tiogacountyny.gov.

Classes will begin in mid-July following the Certification of the June 22 Republican Primary Election.

Also, as of note, there are several County seats up for election to include District Attorney, County Treasurer and Coroner, all four-year terms, and Legislative openings in each district. We will have more on that, and as we get closer to this year’s General Election.