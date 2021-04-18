What’s Happening for the week of April 18, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL 18

The Owego Elks Emporium will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. Lots of fun stuff from local vendors.

APRIL 19

Waterman Presents A Book Discussion: “Growing and Propagating Wildflowers of the U.S. and Canada” by William Cullina, 6 p.m., Waterman Center Classroom, 405 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Reservations required, email info@watermancenter.org.

APRIL 20

Discover Windows Free Workshop, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

APRIL 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Earth Day Clean Up, 10 a.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 22

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 23

Facebook Settings for Safety and Privacy Free Workshop, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time

APRIL 24

Earth Day Bird Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a 3-day supply of food.

Chicken BBQ Benefit for Bryce (Butch) Partridge, 1 to 6 p.m., 9518 West Creek Road House, Richford. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and the benefit is being organized to help offset medical and other unforeseen expenses. Also, raffles, chance auction, bake sale, 50-50, etc. If anyone has donations for any of the events that day, please send an email to mgeiger22@frontier.com or text or call (607) 221-1177.

APRIL 25

Scalloped Ham and Potato Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Donations appreciated.

APRIL 26

Google Photos and Amazon Prime Photos Free Workshop, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

APRIL 29

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 30

Introduction to Zoom Free Workshop, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

MAY 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a 3-day supply of food.

MAY 5

The Owego Elks Lodge BBQ and Classy Glass by Anita will be hosting a fundraiser glass painting class. Lodge is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., BBQ 4 to 7 p.m., painting class 6 p.m., 223 Front Street, Owego. The cost is $15 per person. They will be painting layered Gerber daisies on your choice of margarita or red wine glasses.

MAY 6

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

National Day of Prayer will be held at Noon outside the Chemung County Courthouse, Lake Street, Elmira. Come and pray for our Nation.

MAY 7

Smokey Legends Bar-B-Q takeout, 4 to 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.

MAY 8

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a 3-day supply of food.

MAY 9

The Candor Emergency Squad Annual Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, drive thru pick up between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enter at the school entrance (follow signs) and exit on Academy Street. Dinners are $10.00 each and it is highly recommended you reserve your dinner early. You can call or email the office at 659-5529 or office@candorems.org, or see one of the squad members.

MAY 13

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 14

The Owego Elks take-out Ham Dinner, pick-up from 5 to 6 p.m., 223 Front St, Owego. This event will be by pre-order only with all orders due by Monday May 10. Price for the meal will be $10 cash only. Orders can be placed by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039, via email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or via a message to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

MAY 15

The Tioga County Sportsmen (TCSA) is offering a Firearm safety and basic orientation Class, 9 a.m., TCSA Club House, 1141 Carmichael Rd., Owego. Fee is $50, call 687-3168 or email presidenttcsa@gmail.com.

MAY 21

17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m., Hollybrook Country Club, Spencer. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. The cost includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1 is $340 per team. For registration or more information, call 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

JUNE 12

Community Yard and Craft Sale, Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. Little Meadows, Pa., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If interested in becoming a vendor, there will be tables / spaces available to rent at $20 for 6-foot and $25 for 8-foot. If interested in being a vendor, contact them for a registration form and / or more information by email to lmumcc175@gmail.com or call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or call Barb at (570) 395-3248. Registration and payment for tables is due by June 1. The rain date is June 19.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. To benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.