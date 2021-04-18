Tioga County COVID Brief

Over the past week, the number of positive COVID cases in Tioga County has increased by 72, with the county reporting 3,427 confirmed cases since March of 2020. As of Friday morning, the county reported a total of 113 active cases managed by public health, a decrease of five from one-week prior. The number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic in Tioga County remains at 72.

For more information and resources, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com for County reporting or call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 for general questions or information about COVID-19.

To find out if you are eligible, and to view the state run clinics and their vaccine availability, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).