Tioga County to celebrate National County Government Month

Tioga County will celebrate National County Government Month (NCGM) during the month of April. The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM is “Counties Matter,” acknowledging how counties help to improve people’s lives every day, especially for local government workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tioga County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” said Tioga County Chair, Martha Sauerbrey. “In a year full of unimaginable challenges, Tioga County stepped up and faced this pandemic head on, providing the emergency response and other essential services that our residents rely on. I salute all our County employees.”

As part of this year’s celebration, New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) is holding a County photo contest to celebrate the unique beauty and diversity of New York State Counties. To enter, simply share a photo of Tioga County on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, and tag @nyscounties and use the hastag #countiesmatter. Five winning photographs will be chosen for publication in the summer edition of the NYSAC News magazine and included in the NYSAC 2022 Calendar.

“National County Government Month is an opportunity for counties to highlight the many ways they serve their residents,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the NYS Association of Counties.

He added, “Local government is vital to our communities across the state, and this is the perfect time to showcase counties across New York State.”

Since 1991, the National Association of Counties (NACo) has encouraged counties across the country to raise public awareness and understanding about roles and responsibilities of counties.