Mission seeking sponsorship for upcoming golf tournament

The Tioga County Open Door Mission (ODM) and its second location, The Red Door, will be hosting a golf tournament on June 19 at Shepard Hills Country Club in Waverly.

The money raised from this event helps support their outreach programs to help veterans, combat homeless, and to fight hunger in Tioga County and surrounding areas. This year they are building a new community center in Waverly, and with hopes of expanding their outreach to the community.

Currently they have three active food pantries, and service several others. Funding for all of their outreach programs comes from their thrift stores, from grants, and from private donations.

A 501C (3) non-profit organization that provides housing, clothing, food, and financial assistance to the disadvantaged and vulnerable in Tioga County, The Valley and the surrounding area for over 50 years, the Open Door Mission also operates the only men’s sober living shelters in the county.

To learn more, contact The Open Door Mission by calling (607) 687-1121 or The Red Door, located on Broad Street in Waverly, by calling (607) 249-6062.