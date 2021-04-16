Tioga Opportunities Inc. to host Lourdes Mammography Van 

Finding breast cancer early can help save lives. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) is proud to partner with Lourdes to make it easier to get your annual mammogram and wellness exams.

The Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” Mobile Mammography Van will provide digital screening mammograms at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 110 Central Ave. in Owego, on Wednesday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You are eligible to use the van for breast screening if you are age 40 or older, have no current breast problems or symptoms, and have no history of breast surgery, or had a biopsy over one year ago with benign results and no further problems. You do not have to be a patient of Lourdes and your results can be sent to the health care provider of your choice. Insured and uninsured women are welcome. No referral is needed.

Call (607) 798-5723 to schedule your Mammogram appointment. To find out if you are eligible for low- or no-cost screenings, call the Cancer Services program at (607) 778-3900.

Tioga Opportunities Inc. makes it convenient for you to be proactive about your health by offering to schedule your annual gynecological exam along with your mammogram. TOI provides confidential and compassionate family planning, women’s health care, and wellness education. We offer a sliding scale fee dependent on income and household size. Same day appointments are often available. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-5333 or visit www.tiogaopp.org/family-planning.