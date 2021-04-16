Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Amy and I have only been here at Maddie’s Meadows for about four years. I am quite shy but I am curious when others come around, so I will watch from a little distance to see what is going on. Please don’t approach me, I’m not that brave, but I do enjoy watching you. I don’t even let Nancy get close to me unless she seated. I then will greet her and rub up against her legs and act all friendly.

If she wants to pet me, then it’s okay. There is no other place that I feel comfortable. I guess I’m a little strange.

I’m okay with the other kitties. We’ve been together for quite awhile and get along. We will occasionally romp around, creating havoc, but usually we are all pretty low key.

I have a favorite spot amongst the pillows on the spare bed, and you can almost always find me there. Except when the porch is opened up.

Nancy just opened up the upstairs porch because of the nice weather and I like to be out there getting the fresh air, and I can watch the world go by from my high up perch and catch a few rays as well. I’m really looking forward to the warm weather and being on the porch. I don’t think I’m alone, either. There are quite a few of us out there.

Have a great day and if you want to help Nancy to take care of us, you can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you can send an electronic donation to PayPal, nancyturner777@hotmail.com.

Thanks for helping us.