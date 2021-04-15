Letter: New York should take a page out of new election laws

Dear Editor,

New York should take a page out of new election laws in the state of Georgia. The rhetoric denouncing Georgia’s revised voting laws coming from the Democrats would rather have every non-resident and illegal in every state voting.

The Democrats are putting forth legislation advocating for a National Voting Policy, with no personal responsibility to be an eligible voter. Wherein Georgia’s’ Election rules actually take in accountability and expands it with its new rules as are these.

Enhanced access to early voting statewide by requiring two mandatory Saturdays and allowing local election officials the option of up to two Sundays during early voting could apply to all counties. Require all voters to provide a driver’s license or a free state ID card number to request and submit with an absentee ballot. It would replace the signature match process, thereby significantly streamlining and securing absentee ballot verification and tabulation. Every legal resident in all states, as in Georgia, has or is allowed to have some form of photo ID, entitling them for State Services and also to vote in-person.

Ballot drop boxes should be mandated in every county, while also ensuring all drop boxes are secured around the clock. Polling locations barred electioneering by individuals within 150 feet of the precinct. Within those 150 feet, election officials may provide water at stations. Beyond those 150 feet, private individuals may campaign and provide food and water for voters.

Only qualified and/or appointed local election officials will continue tabulating votes until counting is complete and mandates the use of security paper to ensure complete authentication of ballots.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.