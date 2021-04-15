Tioga Opportunities Inc. to offer Spring Clean-up events

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is celebrating Community Action Month by hosting two “Spring Clean-up” events during the month of May; the first in Waverly on Saturday, May 8, and the second in Candor on Saturday, May 22.

To be eligible, residents must be aged 60 or older and own your home. Light yard work will be offered, including raking and cleaning of yard debris, hedge / perennial trimming, and removal of leaves or weeds from flower / plant beds.

Applications are available by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 353. You may also print an application from their website, www.tiogaopp.org. Early sign-ups are encouraged, as applicants will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applications must be received by April 28 for consideration.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is an anti-poverty Community Action Agency. Since 1965, Tioga Opportunities Inc. has served the residents of Tioga and surrounding counties by creating partnerships that strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life. To learn more, visit www.tiogaopp.org.