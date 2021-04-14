It Seems Right is Not Might, and Wrong is Strong

The world appears to be topsy-turvy at present. Everything is upside-down, the wrong way around. And so instead of the right being might, it seems wrong is strong. We look around at the greedy taking from the needy and thriving. We see people making merry from wealth easily and unlawfully gained.

Fear and tension in the atmosphere grow from ‘decades of lies’. With the pandemic we feel isolated and uncomfortable in public with 6-feet of social distancing separating us, finding it difficult to breathe and communicate behind our masks.

Wrong has become powerful today. Right is might is questioned when innocent bystanders and non-violent leaders are killed, eliminated at the peak of their lives. The memory remains of the lives, work and words of those courageous, and determined men and women who dared to stand with the truth of goodness.

The truth is that Truth never remains hidden.

We now see that negativity, vices, and stress have been uninvited guests in our lives creating havoc, physically and mentally. They have been with us for such a long period that sometimes it felt natural, but now we must say good-bye and part ways.

Many believe that happiness is achieved through material wealth, “Am I what I have? I have wealth, a good profession and many talents. If I did not have all these things would I still exist?”

“If my beautiful body becomes not so beautiful would I still exist?”

The things that we feel proud of are the things that we may one day be without. So what do we have to be proud of?

Our thoughts and our character are the two things that remain with us. Am I proud of the type of thoughts I have? And my character, my personality, is it so spotless and clean; because when character is lost all is lost!

Presently, morality at a leadership level is defined as, “How could the bar for shame be set so low,” as lust continues to make prominent people fall in their quest for power, wealth, and popularity. We sometimes have the habit of letting go of our mind, so we must train it well and not mix truth and untruth.

Live now in this present moment and forget everything about the past. Remove the awareness, “this is mine and this is yours.”

The wealth of lasting happiness comes from appreciating what we have, what we are, what life gives us at every moment, and what we give. A truly rich person is not someone who has more, but someone who desires less.

During these unprecedented times, adversity can strike at any moment. Resilience helps us quickly find the strength and clarity to tackle what comes. Willpower helps resilience grow by overcoming obstacles. With each success, our resilience increases and at the time of need strengthens us.

As the world is experiencing the age of ‘new normal’, it is time to form a new, stable relationship with God and goodness, and make our minds and lives into stress-free, peaceful free zones. Keep your mind with God, the One who has the right and might to transform lives riddled with impurities into lives filled with peace and pure love.

When Right is Might, wrong becomes so weak it disappears. What is upside down, once again turns right side up!

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, formerly from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.riely@peacevillageretreat.org.)