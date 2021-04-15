Tioga County veteran farmer retires

For Frank Wiles, long time Tioga County resident and owner/operator of Our Green Acres, selling his farm equipment is a bittersweet ending to a long, thriving family business.

Our Green Acres, located at 3965 Waverly Rd. in Owego, has been operated by Wiles since the 1960’s. Now in his eighties, it has come time to retire.

A community staple that featured some of the freshest seasonal produce in the area such as sweet corn, onions, squash, blueberries, raspberries, peas, beans, carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and more, Our Green Acres gained additional notoriety through the years for its exceptional strawberries, too.

Wiles worked diligently to grow his business, and spent any spare time pondering and planning what he would do next. That planning process, however, had its limits since, he said, the farmland he had was not designed to expand too far.

Not long ago Wiles had plans to expand raspberry territory, however mobility issues suggested it was time to hang up his hat.

But not literally hang up his hat. A veteran farmer may never really retire, and Wiles said that although he may not be as mobile now to do the physical work, he gladly fields phone calls from individuals asking for farming advice.

Many know Wiles as a past agent for the Cooperative Extension in Tioga County, and from which he retired after 30 years of distinguished service. A regular face and contributor at the Tioga County Fair, Wiles worked for many years with the County 4-H group as well.

Wiles said about his business, “I have been very fortunate,” adding, “We had a good go of it, and especially good support from the community.”

It all started as the classic roadside stop where the family sold strawberries on a card table in front of the house. Gradually the business expanded to feature numerous selections of produce.

“We developed a following,” Wiles said, and in turn, Our Green Acres participated at Farm Markets upwards of four days a week. And not just selling produce, but Wiles enjoyed interacting with the public and engaging in other community-minded events.

During the early days of the family business, Wiles commented that while he worked full-time, his children took on the responsibility of running the produce stand.

“It taught them about finances, and respecting and working with people,” Wiles said, explaining that it also presented an educational value that they wouldn’t have received elsewhere. He added, “They learned responsibility and life’s lessons, as well as working together as a family.”

Wiles, along with his wife, Ellen, who passed away in 2009, together raised six children – four boys and two girls. The Wiles children have their own families now, and some have started their own businesses.

Wiles is thankful for the help of his family, along with individuals who have worked at the farm through the years, and noted long-time produce manager, Keith Slocum.

The Owego Pennysaver reached out to Wiles on several occasions for an official “strawberry update,” and prior to the annual Owego Strawberry Festival.

Back in 2019, when strawberries were a bit late due to a wet spring and delayed planting, Wiles told this reporter that he had always maintained “a guarded enthusiasm” when giving an update about the popular summer fruit, perhaps recalling, too, an extremely difficult 2016 when unfavorable weather resulted in a money-losing season, and limited strawberries. Chalk up success, though, when Wiles added day-neutrals, a variety of strawberries developed to produce through the fall months.

Wiles’ strawberries often received extra attention by the veteran farmer, and where he worked in the fields into the early hours of the morning, sometimes 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. He recalled one such occasion when the night sky was well lit by a full moon.

Wiles remarked, “I just stood there out in the strawberries, and it was so bright, you could almost read a newspaper!”

Picturing Frank Wiles standing under a full moon in one of his strawberry fields simply encapsulates his dedication, the decades of hard work and sweat, dreaming, planning, and giving back to the community.

An “Our Green Acres Auction,” hosted by Auctioneer, Howard M. Visscher, is planned for Saturday, April 17, 2021 starting at 10 a.m. Numerous tractors, haying and tillage equipment, vegetable and small fruit equipment, vehicles, and other miscellaneous items will be featured. Lunch will be provided. Follow the signs to the event.

Questions regarding the auction can be directed to the auctioneer at (607) 699-7250.