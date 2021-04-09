Tioga Downs Casino Resort announces extended hours 

As New York State lawmakers have begun to ramp up reopening measures, management at Tioga Downs is excited to announce its new extended hours.

Beginning on Monday, April 5, Tioga Downs will be open Sunday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. The Tioga Rewards Players Club will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, daily.

Additionally, bars and restaurants at the casino resort will continue to adhere to the 11 p.m. curfew as well as enforce all safety protocols and procedures. The casino floor capacity limit will remain at the mandated 25 percent.

For more information on safety precautions, visit www.tiogadowns.com.