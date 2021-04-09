Tioga Opportunities Inc. seeks volunteer drivers to assist older adults

Have you wondered how you can make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is looking for caring, reliable people to assist older adults in our community. Volunteer opportunities include transporting community members to critical medical and COVID-19 vaccine appointments and delivering meals to homebound older adults within Tioga County.

TOI volunteers play a critical role in meeting the growing needs of homebound and vulnerable older adults and keeping them connected to their community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Home Delivered Meals and medical transportation has increased.

“Many older adults rely on the kindness of others to help connect them to the resources and services they need to remain safe and independent in their homes,” said Christine Shaver, director of Program Operations.

Volunteers will receive pre-service orientation, assignment-specific training, and supplemental insurance while on duty. Mileage and meal reimbursement will be provided. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place to protect volunteers and clients.

Volunteers are invited to serve on a weekly or monthly basis. Call 687-4120 ext. 315, or visit www.tiogaopp.org/volunteer for more information and to apply today.