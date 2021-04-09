Spring Food Pantry Challenge 2021

Due to Covid-19 and a tough winter, food pantries in Tioga County need support. The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 is reaching out to community, youth, and business groups – inviting them to form teams and join them in a Spring Food Drive Challenge, planned to run from April 10 to April 24.

During this time, teams will collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for points. One point will be earned for each dollar donated or food item collected. There will be daily bonus point items during the drive and on the last day, teams will check-in at the Owego Elks Lodge with the items they have collected to see who scored the most points.

The winners will receive a trophy they can display with pride throughout the year, and until next year’s challenge winner is announced. There will be prizes for adult groups, youth groups, and businesses.

“By working together, we are stronger and can cover more territory in our collection efforts for Tioga County,” and Elks representative stated in a recent release.

Interested organizations can join the challenge by calling the Owego Elks Lodge at (607) 687-1039, or by email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com to receive a registration packet.