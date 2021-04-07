Readers’ Column for the week of April 4, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I totally agree with the statement, “The Village of Newark Valley needs to take code enforcement seriously.” I think it’s time we hold our leadership accountable for the blight that’s taking over our village! Maybe the Mayor could take a drive or walk around the village and take a look. Show your concern, voice your opinion, and go to a meeting, call the village office, do something! The bridge on Whig Street has had damage for quite some time (post that holds up railing). Couldn’t the DPW get it repaired? What incentive is there for homeowners to keep their homes nice when your neighbor has a junkyard or the home across the street has been vacant for years, if not decades!

~

The Gibson Corners Cemetery Association will be having their annual cemetery clean up on April 17, at 10 a.m. Please come and join us in preparing the cemetery for the upcoming mowing season.

~

That’s Watters World, not Walter. I take it the commentary mentioning the show these last two weeks has been a call-in. Thank you.

~

The Town of Candor should be ashamed of itself for many reasons. One would be the condition of some of the back roads. I know for a fact that complaints have been made to the Town in regards to the property where the vehicles are on the road in pieces. There are motors and transmissions in the ditch with the oil and other fluids running downstream. We are tired of our valley looking like a giant landfill and want something done about it now! Just because it’s on a back road doesn’t mean you can ignore it. That area is excessive on garbage and whatnot! I guess it goes to show that it’s whom you know! Candor needs to do their job!

~

The person who said in last week’s Owego Pennysaver that COVID is gone OBVIOUSLY doesn’t read the newspaper or listen to the news, or just doesn’t give a crap. Open your eyes and ears and no doubt you are one of the ones who doesn’t wear a mask because it’s your constitutional right not to wear a mask when you go to stores. Wake up – COVID is here and is not going away.

~

The Town of Spencer’s tax assessor apparently missed the State deadline for a $10,000 dollar reimbursement for a property revaluation. Now the Town is out the money and will have to appeal. The Town Board is blaming the assessor for dropping the ball. My question is, doesn’t the Town supervise anything that goes on? This is a part-time government. The Board should be held accountable. Some Board members should be overseeing the accounts.

~

There was a very positive comment made regarding the quality of The Owego Pennysaver last week. I would echo that sentiment. With the decline in print journalism there is a huge gap in how information is conveyed to the public. This column provides a way to gauge the pulse of public opinion, even though so many of the entries are negative. Considering that The Pennysaver is free of charge and is delivered to people out in the countryside, gives this publication exceptional value.

~

I fear for the future of humanity. Despite a common calamity that has hit all humankind, we are more divided than ever. Every single person seems to have a grievance. “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Take out a box of spaghetti, pull out one piece; snap it in two, pretty easy! Take out the entire contents and try the same. Get it? If we can’t buckle down and come together for the good of all, we are headed for certain disaster. Every person on the planet has the right to survive; this division amongst each other is not the way to move forward and ensure that.

~

I guess I misunderstood what transparency was.

~

What a difference a day makes. When we found out that Cuomo was playing touchy feely, Mr. Reed wanted him impeached or removed from office, and rightfully so. Now the shoe is on his foot for playing grab and he wants to stay in office for another year and collect well over $100,000 TAXPAYER DOLLARS, and will not run again. As a fellow Republican, I say “out now.” And to think that he would have run for New York State Governor if he had not gotten caught.

~

I guess this is more of a question than a comment. Can some tech savvy person explain this? The phone rang at 8 p.m. tonight. Caller ID said only Owego, N.Y. The number did start with 687. I did not answer but did look up the number which is for a legitimate business locally, but one who I certainly would have absolutely no reason to get a call from and who I am 100% certain is not open at 8 p.m. My question is how can these scammers use an actual working number? Is it just a matter of plugging in a number in some program so it appears on caller ID? How is something allowed to have the capability to even do that? Why can’t somebody smarter than these dopes put an end to this? I had just gotten the baby to sleep.

~

Reaction to the first paragraph in last week’s Readers Column – There were more than 40 comments. They include the effects of reducing God, thanks for finding a purse, help with my computer, wedding rules, vaccine development, no virus, mRNA new concept, and speed of production. In the National Viewpoints: governmental agency inefficiency and ICE presidential possible responsibility; Does she have intellect, energy and ingenuity to succeed; What has she done re: COVID, the economy, what was the disastrous pandemic response total effect, development, distribution, and injection; and the State’s response to immigration. Then there was Representative Claudia Tenney, illegals, and the remainder of Page 12. Where else can you get the variety of response on so few pages? Compare it to the editorial and opinion of available newspapers.

~

No, no, no, I am not returning my COVID hoax check. I will return it next March though so you can get your $8,000 tax return as I pay the penalty to live in this country and raise your children. Also the infrastructure bill, what a joke! The reason this country’s infrastructure is crumbling and rated 13th worldwide is because dumb bleeding-heart Americans want lazy nonworking people to live just like the ones who sprung from bed this morning at 6 a.m. to work.

~

Postmaster General DeJoy wants to raise prices at the post office, dismantle the post office, and delay mail at the post office. Isn’t that just lovely? This man doesn’t have to work – he’s a millionaire! Leave the post office alone!

~

Whoever owns all of the cats in Apalachin on Main Street, get your cats neutered and spayed. There’s a whole bunch of them running around pregnant again. The neighborhood does not appreciate it. Digging up gardens, making messes in other people’s yards. We don’t have pets and we don’t appreciate yours making a mess out of our area all the time. There are lots of places where it can be done very reasonably. Contact Stray Haven or any shelter. They normally have great programs, but be a decent human being and take care of your animals.

~

I have a better solution to the TV commercial problems. Give PBS a try. They have very good shows and informative programs, and no annoying commercials to drive you nuts.

~

This is to the person who answered my question last week about the commercials on TV. I already do have a DVR. I use it all the time but I don’t tape every little news show or anything, I tape shows that I do want to watch later, but thanks for your input. Also, I want to thank two wonderful ladies. One works at Walgreens in Owego and last Wednesday night I had trouble with getting an appointment for a second COVID shot and she did everything she could to help me. Second, a lady in her 60’s shopping at Gertrude Hawk. She paid for my smidgens candies right before me. I was in shock. They are expensive and her bill was $94. I’ve just about given up on this world, but good people still exist.

~

This is about the comment that our country and world is deteriorating because we aren’t trusting in our Lord above and everything. I agree 100% being 75 myself, we are not raising children at all to know there is a God and someone who has got our back. I think people should think about that. Parents are not teaching their children anything in today’s age.

~

Good morning, I thought we had a code enforcement officer in Nichols. Folks traveling into town see one place where the porch is loaded with boxes just waiting for a fire hazard to happen. I also wanted to know if Nichols still has an ambulance service.

~

I was cruising the Owego-Apalachin website and I noticed they are adding positions. Here’s my question, why is a district that is going down in enrollments and already has a glutton of administrators adding new positions?

National Political Viewpoints

AOC does not like the term surge used to describe what’s going on at the Mexican border. She says the world’s going to end ten years from now anyhow! ROAR!

~

I think the vaccination card is a great idea! We can use it for voter ID too!

~

If you want to educate yourself as to what Biden and the other Socialist Democrats are up to in D.C., check out the Cloward-Piven strategy on Google. These nut jobs have in mind taking down this country, and it started with Obama. They’re all in on this. You need to check it out.

~

Fresh craziness for this week: Americans are, in general, kind and compassionate. Maybe it is because a great many of us came here (or our ancestors did) due to a hardship of some kind (until 1747 folks in England were still beheaded if they dared differ in opinion with the ruling class among other hardships, up to the present day). I think we have reached the bottom of the barrel though when California teachers, who for months have refused to teach kids in our schools due to COVID fears, turn around and start teaching children, in person, who are non-citizens and/or have come here, by-passing generous legal avenues; a large percentage of which do, indeed, actually test positive for COVID. Wow!

~

I am very serious, can anyone tell me why the country feels the need to fight amongst us? We all have different political views, but as a country shouldn’t we have one common goal? Why has it become us against them; I thought we were all on the same side. We are losing democracy, which our forefathers worked too hard and lost their lives trying to keep. I don’t want their lives to be in vain, they paid too high of a price. I think we need to work towards a common goal for the country.

~

This is in response to the person who felt the need to mention that President Biden tripped up the steps boarding Air Force One. You seem to be focused on what you feel is important; notice I didn’t mention that Trump had toilet paper stuck to his shoe while boarding.

~

The person who believes that Joe Biden’s election has nothing to do with gas prices going up is deluded. When America is energy independent it doesn’t matter what price other countries charge for a barrel of gas. We were energy independent, but thanks to Joe, not so much anymore.

~

I see they are holding vigils for the Atlanta victims; that’s great, but the shootings in Atlanta had nothing to do with these women being Asian. The man who killed them had a sex addiction problem and he wanted to get rid of the temptation that these businesses supplied. He also had mental health problems – the same with the killings that happened a week before, where a man killed a police officer and nine other people in Boulder. The man was a Syrian born Muslim who had mental health issues. He would have never been able to get a gun if he was in the FBI database. This man also had felonies, and back in 2013 Cruz and Grassley tried to put a bill through that if you were a felon, you would get put in a database and you could not get a gun. They had enough votes, but Reed and Schumer used the filibuster to stop the bill. Guns aren’t the problem; mental health issues are the problem and are not being taken care of.

~

I’ve searched for the correct term to describe the Biden “administration”. I think I’ve found it in a term said to have originated with troops in W.W. II. The term is S N A F U. If you don’t know what it means, Google it; I’m betting you will agree it fits.

~

Biden’s crisis at our Southern border makes real Obama’s hot mic comment, “Never underestimate his (Biden’s) ability to screw things up.” Biden sometimes is known by the term “Bumbling Biden”. Guess there’s truth in that.

~

Here’s an idea. Biden is seemingly unable or unwilling to find housing for a gazillion illegal immigrants, but there’s an easy answer for a bunch of them. Biden owns four homes in Delaware. He’s not occupying any of them. If Joe is such a nice guy, like he says he is, why not invite a bunch to take over his homes? That way the taxpayers won’t have to pay the bill for a hotel room. Make sense?

~

Kind of looking more and more like people in government at all levels and private citizens are opting out of the Biden disaster. Evidently governments and private individuals simply aren’t buying what he’s selling. Gee, can you imagine?

~

To those complaining about Claudia Tenney voting against the so-called COVID Relief bill – Good, she should have. Ninety percent of it was filled with B.S. to liberal democrat pet projects, with very little help to people that need to be helped. I know you people like free stuff, so of course you are going to like it; but if you have enough brains to pay attention, you realize the whole thing was a big scam and another way to steal money for the liberals.

~

Regarding the tragic gun violence, if congress and other politicians want to change things by removing all guns, they are opening the door for China and Russia, North Korea, Iraq and other countries; they will invade the United States because there is no resistance. You then want to operate under a Chinese government or Russian government? You like that idea? Think about it.

~

It’s funny. Trump didn’t see any violence at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Didn’t see anything. Oh, as a matter of fact he said that the rioters were just hugging and kissing the police. Yeah, hugging them with the American flag and kissing them with bear spray. What an idiot president. Anybody that follows him has to have a screw loose.

~

Wake up America. We’ve got to stop thinking like republicans, democrats, you know, people. I know they’re two completely different animals, but you’ve got to look at who is in there and what they are doing, if they are doing anything good for citizens and America. America needs help right now. There’s so many illegals coming across and they need to go back. They need to be sent back to their families.

~

The U.S. border means lots of free stuff ahead. Housing, food, education, healthcare, take your pick of jobs. You can do it more cheaply than American citizens, complements of the Biden-Harris administration. What more could you ask for? — Studebaker Hawk

~

I have read uninformed comments before, but OPEC causing higher gasoline prices rates near the top. One of President Trump’s greatest achievements was energy independence. Get it? We did not need OPEC oil until the Biden regime shut down a lot of U.S. supplies under the guise of clean energy support. We had a 1,000-year supply of oil within the United States until Biden took over and he will turn us into an oil importer once again, dependent on foreign forces.

~

My question is this; how do migrant children get any medical and so on without a parent or guardian signature? Our children here have to have a parent’s signature if they are minors. Also, how come parents of other countries are not charged with endangerment of or child neglect when putting their kids in danger, walking miles and miles alone?

~

I’d like to know if you Trumpsters are stupid or lazy. Do you know your ex-president, Donnie Trump, has lost the election? Or are you too lazy to take down your Trump banners and Trump flags? It’s all over with.

~

I seem to recall Vice President Pence leading the team fighting COVID. Yes, the team that made sure that we had a vaccine in record time – the same vaccine that millions of Americans are now receiving. Kamala just stands around, annoys us with that obnoxious laugh whenever she’s asked important questions. Talk about being a politician. That’s her – she takes the cake! There’s no comparison between Kamala and Mr. Pence, none.

~

Thanks Biden! An open border, thousands and thousands of new illegals coming across and they can bus them anywhere. They might even bus them to New York State. They have already bussed them to Florida, I understand. The vice president was invited to come and check it out and she just laughed at them. She’s not going near those people. It’s insane; close the borders, put up the wall. Please send them back to their families. God Bless America and God help America.

~

It’s so great and amazing to see what our current president, President Biden, has been able to accomplish in less than 100 days. He’s gotten 100 million shots in arms and has more vaccines being approved. He and Vice President Kamala Harris have gotten off to doing so much good for our country and considering they didn’t really have time to get settled in before the inauguration because the previous administration acted like rotten spoiled little children who would not work or cooperate or go through the normal political process of transition.