Owego Hose Team to host 4th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is hosting its 4th Annual Owego Hose Team Memorial Golf Tournament on June 5 at the Tioga Golf Club in Nichols, N.Y. The tournament returns after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

One of the largest charity golf tournaments in the Southern Tier, the 65-team tournament is already at 34 teams registered. Teams and sponsors are encouraged to register through the Hose Team’s website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com/golf-tournament.

Paper registrations will still be accepted and are also available online. Both morning and afternoon flights are available on a first come basis. Sixty-seven teams played in the tournament in 2019.

Special features at this year’s tournament will include chances to win vehicles, golf equipment, and destination vacations at par three holes; “Players’ Package” with goodies for each player; prizes and contests to include skins, longest drive, closest to the cooler and putting challenge; “Big Board Raffle” with items valued at over $100; and huge 50/50 raffle.

As part of the raffle, one player in each round will win a chance at a million-dollar shot for a “hole in one” from the 18th-hole fairway. Live mermaids are expected to be on hand again serving Sugar Island Rum. Lunch and dinner are included for each flight and there will be free refreshments and hotdogs on the course including “Toph’s Tavern” in memory of Hose Team member Chris Franz and “Big Bob’s Watering Hole” in memory of longtime Hose Team sponsor Bobby Watkins. The tournament is expected to be at capacity again this year.

The monies raised from the tournament support scholarships for graduating Owego Free Academy seniors pursuing a first responder field; maintenance costs for the recently restored Baker Fireman’s Fountain in the Village of Owego’s Courthouse Square; costs associated with the 127th Annual Central New York Firemen’s Association convention coming to Owego July 8 – 11; and funding for the restoration of the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine and associated “Steamer House” that is being built on North Avenue.