Stray Haven Pet of the Week

Hello! My name is Beau and I’m the big man around here. I’m a 78-pound six-year-old pit mix who just made the trip up from North Carolina. I’ve been on quite the weight-loss journey. The shelter down south has had me losing some weight, but I could still benefit from being a few pounds lighter.

They walk me a lot up here and I love it! I don’t really pull at all and when I do it’s only because I don’t know where we are going or a smell catches my attention. Down south I did well in other playgroups with dogs, as long as no one gets too rowdy. I would appreciate a playgroup of older dogs that don’t get too in my face, but I’m generally a pretty easy-going guy.

However, I’ve been caught a couple of times chasing cats, so I probably shouldn’t go to a home with cats or other small animals. The staff members have noticed that I am such a happy boy, and I love to snuggle and give hugs! I’m super easy-going and a big gentle boy.

I would love to find a family that can give me plenty of exercise and has a big yard for me to run around in. Think that could be you? Stop into Stray Haven and ask to meet me!

The adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at their clinic.

The adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90; they include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter by calling (607) 565-2859.