Guthrie contributes over $888 million in economic impact to region

Guthrie’s three Pennsylvania-based hospitals contributed $888.8 million to the region’s economy during fiscal year (FY) 2019, according to a report released by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP). Guthrie also supports nearly 4,000 jobs in the region.

Pennsylvania’s hospitals fueled $143 billion in total economic impact and supported more than 660,000 jobs – more than one of every nine jobs in the state.

Guthrie’s President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, stated, “Even during a year of unprecedented challenges for healthcare systems across the country, Guthrie’s contribution to the communities we serve remains invaluable. As one of the largest employers in the Northern Tier, Guthrie remains a vital contributor to the local economy through the purchasing power of the residents we employ and the patients and visitors who travel to Sayre, Towanda and Troy for care.”

“This year has taught us that our hospitals and health systems, and especially the incredible teams of people who keep them running, are absolutely critical to Pennsylvania,” said Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO.

Carter added, “Each and every day, our hospitals provide excellent care to everyone who needs it, regardless of their health condition or ability to pay. They also serve as the economic backbone of our communities. We need to make sure that, once the pandemic is over, our hospitals have the resources and support they need to continue to meet these critical needs long into the future.”

The full report, including a searchable data visualization and a research brief, can be found at HAP’s newly redesigned website, https://www.haponline.org/About-PA-Hospitals/Economic-Impact.