Vigil held for equality

Residents, local political leaders, local pastors, and anti-racism advocates joined together Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil at the Owego courthouse to honor the eight victims, most of whom were Asian, slain recently in a mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, and to decry the hatred that led to the attack. Even while denouncing the violence and hatred against Asian Americans, it was still shocking for some in attendance to realize that hatred is much closer to home than they previously realized.

“I feel like I should stand up and say something instead of being a quiet minority that doesn’t stand up for ourselves,” said Jen Tu, who was in attendance at Sunday’s vigil.

Tu added, “I have been living in this area quite a long time and I always thought it was a nice place to live and people were friendly. But ever since COVID I walk around town a lot, and a few times I have had people honking at me and pointing at me and yelling ‘COVID’. So I am really sad about this because everyone should be treated equally and treated with dignity.”

Jo Ellen Rose, who is Tu’s neighbor, gasped when Tu relayed her story, and later apologized for the treatment she was receiving.

“I want to say that this does not represent what the majority of us want for this nation,” said Rose.

While it is not believed that the mass shooting in Georgia was related to anti-COVID sentiment, there has been a noted statistical increase in hate crimes committed against Asian Americans, and as America grapples with the COVID pandemic. While COVID was introduced to America through England, the virus itself originated in Wuhan, China, leading many, including former President Donald Trump, to try to label COVID the Wuhan or China virus.

“I want to be a counter narrative to the Trump Administration calling this virus the Chinese virus, I want to show that I don’t believe any of that,” said Meredith Cohn Bocek.

Organized by Irene Raia, from Owego for Equality, she stated that she was spurred to organize the vigil not just by fellow group members, but also by local pastors and political leaders.

“I am grateful for the community members who showed up and spoke out,” said Raia, adding, “I am especially grateful we could present a community united against racism and violence. The presence of a bipartisan, multigenerational coalition that also included religious leaders as well as secular activists was very powerful.”

About 45 people attended, including Village of Owego Mayor Mike Baratta. Some in attendance even brought young family members to not only show as much local support as possible, but to pass on the desire to do the right thing to the next generation.