Maddie’s Meadows Pet(s) of the Week

Sadly, we are looking for new homes because our owner is no longer able to take care of us. There are four of us in all. The other two are pictured on my Maddie’s Meadows Rescue page on Facebook. One is a dark torti and the other is fawn or orange colored.

The white kitty is called Smokers. I’m not sure if the kitty is male or female, but it is an older cat and is fixed. It might be good for an older couple. For more information, call Nieves at (607) 483-1231

The black and white longhaired Tuxedo kitty is called Luna. He / she also has four white feet and is playful. Luna is approximately two years old and is fixed. You can contact the owner at (607) 483-1231 for more information.

Just a note to let you know that there are raffle baskets at Hair Designs, located at 36 Lake St. in Owego, to support Gail’s Tails, a local TNR (Trap / Neuter / Release) and cat rescue operating out of Owego. Stop by and check them out. With Easter right around the corner it would be a good gift idea for someone and you will be helping Gail’s cause.

If you have any questions about any of the kitties at Maddie’s Meadows, you can call me at (607) 768-6575. If you would like to donate to help take care of the cats, please send your donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you can send an electronic donation to PayPal – my email is nancyturner777@hotmail.com.