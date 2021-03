The Village of Owego Police Department arrested Timothy Ryder, age 28, for an active Arrest Warrant out of Village of Owego Court with a $2,500 bail recommendation. The Warrant was issued due to Ryder violating an active Order of Protection.

According to police, Ryder was charged with Criminal Contempt 2nd, a Class A Misdemeanor, and was arraigned in CAPS Court before Judge Mary Townsend, who remanded Ryder on $500/$1,000 bail bond.