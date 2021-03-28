Tioga County COVID Brief; week ending March 27, 2021

The Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 last week, bringing the county’s total since the onset of the pandemic to 71. Currently, the health department is managing 77 cases, and the total of confirmed cases since March of last year was up 11 as of Friday morning, for a total of 3,133.

In Thursday’s COVID brief from the county, the Chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, wrote, “Our condolences to the family and friends during this time.”

The health department reported on Thursday that the death was not related to a nursing home, as officials urged residents to practice social distancing as the pandemic continues to spread throughout our communities.

For a breakdown of COVID-19 positive cases from March 18 thru March 24, the health department reports that 11 were in Apalachin, 25 in Owego, and 11 in Waverly; the other areas throughout the county saw a count less than 10, with those areas adding up to 28 COVID-19 positive cases.

On the vaccination front, New York State has announced that more than one million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The governor’s office also announced last week that beginning immediately, New York residents that are 50 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine. In addition, new guidance has been rolled out allowing pharmacies to vaccinate New Yorkers with co-morbidities. Pharmacies were previously able to vaccinate New Yorkers over the age of 60 and teachers.

“We continue to kick vaccinations into overdrive throughout the state by expanding eligibility, establishing new vaccination sites and allowing providers to reach new populations. More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but we still have a long way to go before defeating the COVID beast and reaching safety,” said New York’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo.

For vaccine information, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. For eligibility information, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). You can also visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard Tracker at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccine-tracker.