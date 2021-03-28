What’s Happening for the week of March 28, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MARCH 27 and 28

Shea Creations Rock and Mineral Sale, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 232 So. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MARCH 30

Tioga Opportunities Inc. to host Community Garden Information Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Community Garden, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information or a Community Garden application, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

MARCH 31

Learn to Use Google Drive, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

APRIL 1

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 2

Smokey Legends Bar-B-Que will be serving takeout from the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, from 4 to 7 p.m. Call ahead starting at 2 p.m., or walk-ins starting at 4 p.m.

APRIL 3

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be co-sponsoring a free Easter bag pickup in the parking lot of the Memorial Park Baptist Church, 1013 Front St. in Vestal. The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call (607) 785-3757.

Owego Hose Team to host April Trout Derby with a Chicken BBQ, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., checking fish in at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street, Owego. Registration forms for the Trout Derby are available at the Community Shop, Scott Smith & Son, Hook Line & Sinner, and Weaver Automotive; and online registration is available at the hose team website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. The registration deadline with the $10 fee is Friday, April 2, and you must be registered to participate. Once registered you will be provided a unique number identifier by the hose team.

Easter Adoption Eggstravaganza, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly. Grab an Easter Egg for a special gift, or for 10% to 50% off of your cat or dog adoption. For more information, you can call them at (607) 565-2858 or visit them online at strayhavenspca.org.

APRIL 4

The Owego Elks Emporium, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of fun stuff from local vendors.

Sonrise Easter Sunday Service, Cemetery Hill in Owego, 6:30 a.m. Hosted by the Haven of Rest Ministry.

APRIL 5

Orders for the Owego Elks Lodge take-out Penne alla Vodka meal are due by April 5 for pick-up on April 9. Orders can be made via their Facebook Page, by email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 687-1039 and leaving a message.

APRIL 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, and Veterans and Elections), 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 8

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects, 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego. Please note, the Public Works and Capital Projects Committee will now meet at 9 a.m.

APRIL 9

Takeout Penne all Vodka pasta dinner,. This event is preorder only, with all orders due by April 5 by visiting the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook Page, by email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 687-1039 and leaving a message.

APRIL 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor. They practice safe distance and wear facemasks. Meetings are normally held on the second Thursday of the month.

APRIL 12

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

APRIL 13

Tioga County Fourth Regular Legislative Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 16

Camp Ahwaga Fundraiser with Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza on Route 434 in Apalachin.

APRIL 17

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

APRIL 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

APRIL 22

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 29

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 21

17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m., Hollybrook Country Club, Spencer. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. The cost includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1 is $340 per team. For registration or more information, call 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. To benefit Park Terrace Food Pantry.