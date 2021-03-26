Owego Police Department Report

AUO: On Feb. 6, 2021, Correna Loihle, age 32 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the 2nd Degree, a Misdemeanor. Loihle is to appear in Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Vehicle Pursuit: Maxwell Harvey-Sampson, age 27 of Rochester, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 6, 2021 for Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, a Class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, a Misdemeanor, and several other traffic violations following a vehicle pursuit involving the Owego Police Department, the New York State Police, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police Department, and the Athens Police Department in Pennsylvania. Harvey-Sampson was taking into custody by the Sayre Police Department and remanded to the Bradford County Jail.

Possession: Brian Wickware, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 7, 2021 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Wickware was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Possession: Vincent Haus, age 25 of Berkshire, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 7, 2021 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, A Class A Misdemeanor. Haus was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

AUO: Albert Fredenburg, age 37 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 9, 2021 for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle 2nd Degree, a Misdemeanor. Fredenburg was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Arrest Warrant: Sarah Nelson, age 34 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 15, 2021 for an active Arrest Warrant. Nelson was transported to CAPS court.

Arrest Warrant: Kara Craft, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021 for an active Arrest Warrant. Following a search, Craft was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, a Class A Misdemeanor. Craft was transported to CAPS court where she was released on her own recognizance.

Possession: James Yost Jr., age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 19, 2021 for an active Arrest Warrant. Following a search, Yost was found to be in possession of Fentanyl and was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. Yost was transported to CAPS court.

AUO: Albert Fredenburg Jr., age 37 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 2nd Degree. Fredenburg was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Arrest Warrant: Jennifer Fredenburgh, age 39 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 for an active Arrest Warrant. Fredenburg turned herself in and faced charges of Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; Unlawful fleeing a Police Officer 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a Misdemeanor; and several other traffic violations. Fredenburg was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Arrest Warrant: Dan Perry, age 43 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 26, 2021 for an active Arrest Warrant. During the investigation, Perry was also charged with Criminal Possession of a weapon 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; and False Personation, a Class B Misdemeanor. Perry Was remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail.

Criminal Contempt: Scott Winston, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 28, 2021 for Assault in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony; Criminal Contempt 1st Degree, a Class E Felony; Menacing 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor. Winston was remanded to Tioga County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.