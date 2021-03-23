Tuesday afternoon accident reduces traffic in Owego

On Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 4:30 p.m., an unidentified male suffered a medical problem that caused him to lose control of his vehicle, drive over a concrete curb, and then strike the brick decorative pillar on the Front Street side of the Court Street Bridge in Owego.

According to Jim Morris, chief of Owego’s Fire Department, responding crews had to close the Court Street Bridge for about an hour while they tended to the scene.

The vehicle was towed while rescue workers assisted, and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

An area resident that was nearby when the crash happened found debris from the crash on the riverwalk below, signifying the impact.

The fire department, along with code enforcement, the Department of Works and the Owego Police Department were able to reinforce the structure with timbers and tape.

The chief shared that there were no other injuries reported, and although the structure is roped off, the sidewalks remain clear.