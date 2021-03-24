Gillibrand and Schumer call on Governor Cuomo to resign

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) released the following statement on Friday, March 12, in regards to Governor Andrew Cuomo that suggested he resign.

In the joint statement, Schumer and Gillibrand wrote, “Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York.”

“Governor Cuomo should resign,” they concluded in their statement.

Governor Cuomo has been under fire after New York’s Attorney disclosed information regarding nursing home deaths, and an alleged cover up of numbers. Several women have also come forward more recently with allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of the governor.

An investigation into the allegations continues, and the governor, in recent statements, is refusing to resign.