Vaccine clinic planned in Newark Valley on Wednesday

Tioga County Public Health is holding a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow, March 24, at the Newark Valley Middle School, located at 88 Whig St. in Newark Valley, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is required by visiting https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BE20F305D0270516E0530A6C7C1 67ECC.

This is open to all currently eligible 1A and 1B populations; for a full list of who qualifies, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine.

In a press release, Tioga County’s Public Health Department wrote, “We encourage those that have family members, friends, and others that qualify to share the link with them so they can get registered.”