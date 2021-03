Birth Announcements

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital recently announced the following births.

A baby girl, Grace Mae, born Feb. 17, 2021 to Janai Costanzo-Delaney and Travis Askins of Mansfield, Pa.

A baby boy, Teddy, born Feb. 18, 2021 to Jayme and Patrick Comstock of Elmira, N.Y.

A baby boy, Ollivander Louis, born Feb. 19, 2021 to Cassie Harris and Shayne Wren of Waverly, N.Y.

A baby boy, Thomas Spencer, born Feb. 20, 2021 to Stacy Patton and Richard Wade of Elmira, N.Y.

A baby girl, Octavia Penny-Ann, born Feb. 20, 2021 to Heather Norton and Thomas Hulslander Jr. of Troy, Pa.

A baby girl, Madisyn, born Feb. 22, 2021 to Caitlyn Schoonover and Tyler Hicks of New Albany, Pa.

A baby boy, Hunter, born Feb. 22, 2021 to Sheena and Jeffrey Cannavino of Richford, N.Y.

A baby girl, Blaze Emerald, born Feb. 23, 2021 to Mystick and Eric Hill of Mildred, Pa.

A baby girl, Genevieve Mabel Sky, born Feb. 23, 2021 to Cassandra and John Clark of Troy, Pa.

A baby girl, Jessalyn Priscilla Grace, born Feb. 24, 2021 to Jessica Cron of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Elijah Crew, born Feb. 24, 2021 to Shania Bryington of Granville, Pa.

A baby girl, Adalynn Ellen-May, born Feb. 24, 2021 to Angel Crawn and Nathan Ely of Owego, N.Y.

A baby girl, Adalynn Mae, born Feb. 25, 2021 to Kelly and Keith Kitchen III of Wyalusing, Pa.

A baby boy, Giovanni Silas, born Feb. 26, 2021 to Pauline Njeru and Dennis Nyaruto of Sayre, Pa.

A baby boy, Wesson James, born Feb. 8, 2021 to Summer Allen and Joshua Gunn of Wysox, Pa.

A baby boy, Hudson Lee, born Feb. 27, 2021 to Marissa and Joseph Fox of Troy, Pa.

A baby girl, Ava Marie, born Feb. 27, 2021 to Abby Larcom and Chaz Morgan of Canton, Pa.

A baby boy, Oaklan William-James, born March 2, 2021 to Allyson Parsons and Colin Cretelle of Towanda, Pa.

A baby boy, Myles Adan, born March 4, 2021 to Bridget Gochenaur and Alec Alaniz of Towanda, Pa.

A baby girl, Adalynn Mae, born March 4, 2021 to Julia and Scott Rudock of Owego, N.Y.

A baby girl, Eleanor, born March 4, 2021 to Mary and Matthew Stahl of Spencer, N.Y.

A baby girl, Elizabeth, born March 5, 2021 to Josephine Burgess of Athens, Pa.

A baby girl, Bayleigh Marie, born March 5, 2021 to Heather and David English of Newfield, N.Y.

A baby boy, Asher Brian, born March 5, 2021 to Samantha Petersen and Craig Smith of Towanda, Pa.

A baby boy, Brian Thomas, born March 6, 2021 to Telisa and Richard Lane of Towanda, Pa.