Tioga Opportunities Inc. offers COVID-19 vaccination appointment assistance  

Are you having trouble scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online? If you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine (i.e. age 65-plus, have a co morbidity, essential worker) and don’t have a computer, Internet access or the ability to register online, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to offer assistance in finding and booking online COVID-19 vaccination appointments to eligible community members. In addition to those who are currently eligible, TOI staff is able to assist those aged 60 and older.

To request assistance scheduling your vaccination appointment, or for more information, call (607) 687-4120. TOI cannot guarantee an appointment, but will assist in making appointments as time slots become available.

To see how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. may be able to help you, call them at (607) 687-4222 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.