Brian Harders announces bid for Town of Owego Highway Superintendent 

Brian Harders, a life long resident of Owego, has been a dedicated Town of Owego Highway Department employee for over 30 years. He has progressed through the ranks from laborer, truck driver, to the position of Foreman, which he has held for 19 years.

Brian has an extensive knowledge of the Town’s infrastructure: paving, drainage, budgets, equipment, and the day-to-day operations of the Town’s 200-plus miles of road.

A release that announced his candidacy, stated, “His interaction with FEMA during past disasters, and his knowledge of their protocol, helped insure the Town would recoup monies for reconstruction after disaster damage.”

The release added, “Brian Harders’ experience makes him a qualified choice come election time.”

Brian Harders will be running on the Republican ballot for the June 22 Primary election.