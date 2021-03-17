Sign up to flock someone!

Maybe you’ve seen pink flamingos gracing homes and businesses in the past and wondered why? Or, were you curious how they managed to move when you were sure you saw them someplace else.

Chances are, though, that you haven’t seen red, white and blue flamingos yet. But they are coming!

Twenty-one red, white and blue flamingos will soon be traveling and adorning residences and businesses throughout Owego, and all for a great cause.

The OFA Class of 2021 Parents Group is sponsoring a Flocking Flamingos Fundraiser starting March 21.

Whether it’s your favorite teacher or coach, friends or parents, an OFA Class of 2021 Senior or a business, the recipient can be almost anyone.

“It’s an easy, fun activity,” remarked Melissa Worzel, one of the coordinators of the event, adding, “And proceeds will benefit the OFA Class of 2021.”

The basic idea of the fundraiser is to schedule a flock of plastic flamingos to be placed in the yard of a private residence or outside a business entrance. Signs are placed to designate the charitable occasion. Hence, “You’ve been flocked!”

For a $25 donation, you then choose when and where to have the flock placed. Fundraiser volunteers will take care of setting up the flock where they will stay for 48 hours, and then be moved by the volunteers to the next location. The person or business flocked doesn’t have to worry about relocating the flamingos, but they can choose to reciprocate.

The fundraiser, Worzel remarked, “Will give the community a different way to support the students.”

Volunteers are also needed to help “move the flock” from one location to another. The last day flamingos will be placed is June 25.

Worzel commented that after graduation, the Red, White and Blue Flamingo Flock would be handed down to the next OFA Class.

To sign up, go to Sign-Up Genius utilizing the following link: www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0A4DAAAD23A3FC1-youve.