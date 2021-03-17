Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of March 14, 2021

Hello! My name is Zeke, and I just arrived at Stray Haven! I came all the way from North Carolina. The caretakers here think that I’m a cool guy. I have swag.

I am only four years old. I’ve been around the block in my four years though. The first thing you might notice about me is that I only have one good eye. My other one was injured somehow and my body took care of it. But that doesn’t slow me down! (Although, I’m known for walking into glass doors.)

I have a couple other lumps and bumps on me, but right now I seem to have a clean bill of health! I’m pretty good with other dogs as long as they are not in my face; I like to keep to myself.

I’m a typical hound, who keeps my nose to the ground doing my own thing. But I’ll come back to you for some pets every once in a while. I like to sometimes live in my own world. I can be kind of aloof and be independent.

I’m pretty much housetrained too, but hey, sometimes accidents happen here in the kennel. I’m sure I’ll do a lot better in a home.

Once I am in a home, I could benefit from some crate training though. Sometimes when I’m alone in the yard I can get into trouble! I’m just a curious guy. I’m not super into toys but I will do anything for a treat!

If you are interested, stop into Stray Haven and meet the coolest guy on the block — Zeke!

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

